Rep. Virginia Foxx Purchases Shares of Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:ARLP)

Representative Virginia Foxx (R-North Carolina) recently bought shares of Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:ARLP). In a filing disclosed on September 08th, the Representative disclosed that they had bought between $1,001 and $15,000 in Alliance Resource Partners stock on August 14th.

Representative Virginia Foxx also recently made the following trade(s):

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Hercules Capital (NYSE:HTGC) on 8/19/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Ellington Financial (NYSE:EFC) on 6/30/2025.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET) on 6/24/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) on 6/24/2025.

Alliance Resource Partners Stock Performance

ARLP opened at $22.73 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $25.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.85. Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. has a 1 year low of $22.30 and a 1 year high of $30.56. The company has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.56 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.37.

Alliance Resource Partners Cuts Dividend

Alliance Resource Partners ( NASDAQ:ARLP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 28th. The energy company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.06). Alliance Resource Partners had a net margin of 10.30% and a return on equity of 14.27%. The firm had revenue of $547.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $583.57 million. Equities analysts expect that Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. will post 2.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 7th were paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 7th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.6%. Alliance Resource Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 132.60%.

Institutional Trading of Alliance Resource Partners

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. MCF Advisors LLC increased its position in Alliance Resource Partners by 37.7% during the second quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 1,377 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Alliance Resource Partners by 3.3% in the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 11,850 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Alliance Resource Partners by 1.2% in the second quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 33,488 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $875,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Alliance Resource Partners by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 17,647 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $464,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HUB Investment Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Alliance Resource Partners by 4.0% in the second quarter. HUB Investment Partners LLC now owns 13,094 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.11% of the company’s stock.

About Representative Foxx

Virginia Foxx (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing North Carolina’s 5th Congressional District. She assumed office on January 3, 2005. Her current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Foxx (Republican Party) ran for re-election to the U.S. House to represent North Carolina’s 5th Congressional District. She won in the general election on November 5, 2024.

Foxx was born in New York, New York. She earned a B.A. and M.A.C.T. from the University of North Carolina, Chapel Hill, in 1968 and 1972, respectively, and an Ed.D. from the University of North Carolina, Greensboro, in 1985.

Foxx worked as an instructor at Caldwell Community College in Hudson, NC, and an instructor and assistant dean at Appalachian State University in Boone, NC. She owned a landscape nursery and served as Deputy Secretary for Management at the North Carolina Department of Administration.

About Alliance Resource Partners

Alliance Resource Partners, L.P., a diversified natural resource company, produces and markets coal primarily to utilities and industrial users in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Illinois Basin Coal Operations, Appalachia Coal Operations, Oil & Gas Royalties, and Coal Royalties.

