Research Analysts Offer Predictions for LULU Q3 Earnings

lululemon athletica inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp issued their Q3 2026 earnings estimates for lululemon athletica in a report issued on Monday, September 8th. KeyCorp analyst A. Owens expects that the apparel retailer will earn $2.23 per share for the quarter. KeyCorp currently has a “Sector Weight” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for lululemon athletica’s current full-year earnings is $14.36 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for lululemon athletica’s Q4 2026 earnings at $4.98 EPS.

lululemon athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 4th. The apparel retailer reported $3.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.24. lululemon athletica had a net margin of 16.38% and a return on equity of 42.05%. The company had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.15 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. lululemon athletica has set its FY 2025 guidance at 12.770-12.970 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 2.180-2.230 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on LULU. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and issued a $205.00 price target (down from $324.00) on shares of lululemon athletica in a research note on Friday, September 5th. UBS Group cut their target price on lululemon athletica from $240.00 to $185.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 5th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on lululemon athletica from $280.00 to $223.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their target price on shares of lululemon athletica from $350.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 5th. Finally, Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and set a $210.00 price target (down previously from $300.00) on shares of lululemon athletica in a research note on Friday, September 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating, twenty-one have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $245.79.

lululemon athletica Trading Down 1.1%

lululemon athletica stock opened at $163.90 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $208.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $261.99. The stock has a market cap of $19.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.83 and a beta of 1.12. lululemon athletica has a 12-month low of $162.80 and a 12-month high of $423.32.

Insider Buying and Selling at lululemon athletica

In other news, CEO Calvin Mcdonald sold 27,049 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.69, for a total transaction of $6,375,178.81. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 110,564 shares in the company, valued at $26,058,829.16. The trade was a 19.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On lululemon athletica

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in lululemon athletica by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,266,929 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $3,755,337,000 after purchasing an additional 157,764 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of lululemon athletica by 3.3% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,010,908 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,418,389,000 after buying an additional 162,295 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in lululemon athletica by 9.0% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,792,294 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,356,507,000 after acquiring an additional 394,706 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of lululemon athletica by 16.2% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,960,387 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $700,502,000 after purchasing an additional 413,062 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of lululemon athletica by 23.3% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,710,425 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $406,363,000 after purchasing an additional 322,816 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.20% of the company’s stock.

About lululemon athletica

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities. It also provides fitness-inspired accessories.

