Reviewing ASE Technology (NYSE:ASX) & GCT Semiconductor (NYSE:GCTS)

ASE Technology (NYSE:ASX – Get Free Report) and GCT Semiconductor (NYSE:GCTS – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares ASE Technology and GCT Semiconductor”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Get ASE Technology alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ASE Technology $18.54 billion 1.35 $987.46 million $0.47 24.06 GCT Semiconductor $9.13 million 9.15 -$12.38 million ($0.68) -2.20

Profitability

ASE Technology has higher revenue and earnings than GCT Semiconductor. GCT Semiconductor is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than ASE Technology, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This table compares ASE Technology and GCT Semiconductor’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ASE Technology 5.48% 10.33% 4.56% GCT Semiconductor -536.79% N/A -168.01%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for ASE Technology and GCT Semiconductor, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ASE Technology 0 0 2 0 3.00 GCT Semiconductor 1 0 1 0 2.00

GCT Semiconductor has a consensus target price of $5.00, suggesting a potential upside of 234.45%. Given GCT Semiconductor’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe GCT Semiconductor is more favorable than ASE Technology.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

6.8% of ASE Technology shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 28.1% of GCT Semiconductor shares are held by institutional investors. 22.9% of ASE Technology shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.4% of GCT Semiconductor shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

ASE Technology has a beta of 1.34, meaning that its stock price is 34% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, GCT Semiconductor has a beta of 1.19, meaning that its stock price is 19% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

ASE Technology beats GCT Semiconductor on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ASE Technology

(Get Free Report)

ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides semiconductors packaging and testing, and electronic manufacturing services in the United States, Taiwan, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It develops, constructs, sells, leases, and manages real estate properties; produces substrates; offers information software, equipment leasing, investment advisory, and warehousing management services; commercial complex, after-sales, and support services; manages parking lot services; processes and sells computer and communication peripherals, electronic components, telecommunications equipment, and motherboards; and imports and exports goods and technology. ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. was founded in 1984 and is based in Kaohsiung, Taiwan.

About GCT Semiconductor

(Get Free Report)

GCT Semiconductor Holding, Inc., operates as a fabless semiconductor company, designs, develops, and markets integrated circuits for the wireless semiconductor industry. The company provides RF and modem chipsets based on 4G LTE technology, including 4G LTE, 4.5G LTE Advanced, and 4.75G LTE Advanced-Pro. It also develops and sells cellular IoT chipsets for low-speed mobile networks such as eMTC/NB-IOT/Sigfox, and other network protocols; and 5G solutions. Its products and solutions are used in smartphones, tablets, hotspots, CPEs, USB dongles, routers, and M2M applications. The company sells its products directly or indirectly through distributors to original equipment manufacturers and original design manufacturers primarily in Taiwan, China, Korea and Japan, Europe, North America and South America. The company was formerly known as Global Communication Technology, Inc. GCT Semiconductor Holding, Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

Receive News & Ratings for ASE Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASE Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.