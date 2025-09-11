Reviewing Peabody Energy (NYSE:BTU) and SunCoke Energy (NYSE:SXC)

SunCoke Energy (NYSE:SXC – Get Free Report) and Peabody Energy (NYSE:BTU – Get Free Report) are both energy companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Dividends

SunCoke Energy pays an annual dividend of $0.48 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.2%. Peabody Energy pays an annual dividend of $0.30 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.6%. SunCoke Energy pays out 55.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Peabody Energy pays out 29.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. SunCoke Energy has raised its dividend for 4 consecutive years and Peabody Energy has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years. SunCoke Energy is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

90.5% of SunCoke Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 87.4% of Peabody Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.5% of SunCoke Energy shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.4% of Peabody Energy shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

Profitability

SunCoke Energy has a beta of 1.07, indicating that its share price is 7% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Peabody Energy has a beta of 0.64, indicating that its share price is 36% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares SunCoke Energy and Peabody Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SunCoke Energy 3.99% 10.43% 4.44% Peabody Energy 3.43% 4.41% 2.79%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares SunCoke Energy and Peabody Energy”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SunCoke Energy $1.94 billion 0.34 $95.90 million $0.86 9.00 Peabody Energy $4.24 billion 0.53 $370.90 million $1.03 17.92

Peabody Energy has higher revenue and earnings than SunCoke Energy. SunCoke Energy is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Peabody Energy, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for SunCoke Energy and Peabody Energy, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SunCoke Energy 0 0 1 0 3.00 Peabody Energy 0 1 4 0 2.80

SunCoke Energy presently has a consensus target price of $13.00, indicating a potential upside of 67.98%. Peabody Energy has a consensus target price of $22.90, indicating a potential upside of 24.07%. Given SunCoke Energy’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe SunCoke Energy is more favorable than Peabody Energy.

Summary

SunCoke Energy beats Peabody Energy on 10 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SunCoke Energy

SunCoke Energy, Inc. operates as an independent producer of coke in the Americas and Brazil. The company operates through three segments: Domestic Coke, Brazil Coke, and Logistics. It offers metallurgical and thermal coal. The company also provides handling and/or mixing services to steel, coke, electric utility, coal producing, and other manufacturing based customers. In addition, it owns and operates cokemaking facilities in the United States and Brazil. The company was founded in 1960 and is headquartered in Lisle, Illinois.

About Peabody Energy

Peabody Energy Corporation engages in coal mining business in the United States, Japan, Taiwan, Australia, India, Brazil, Belgium, Chile, France, Indonesia, China, Vietnam, South Korea, Germany, and internationally. The company operates through Seaborne Thermal, Seaborne Metallurgical, Powder River Basin, Other U.S. Thermal, and Corporate and Other segments. It is involved in the mining, preparation, and sale of thermal coal primarily to electric utilities; mining bituminous and sub-bituminous coal deposits; low sulfur and high British thermal unit thermal coal; and mining metallurgical coal, such as hard coking coal, semi-hard coking coal, semi-soft coking coal, and pulverized coal injection coal. The company supplies coal primarily to electricity generators, industrial facilities, and steel manufacturers. It also engages in marketing and brokering of coal from other coal producers; trading of coal and freight-related contracts, as well as provides transportation-related services. The company was founded in 1883 and is headquartered in Saint Louis, Missouri.

