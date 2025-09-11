Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. (NASDAQ:REYN) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. (NASDAQ:REYN – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $26.75.

REYN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays raised their price objective on Reynolds Consumer Products from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 30th.

REYN opened at $22.81 on Thursday. Reynolds Consumer Products has a 1-year low of $20.91 and a 1-year high of $32.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a market cap of $4.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.31 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $22.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.81.

Reynolds Consumer Products (NASDAQ:REYN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.01. Reynolds Consumer Products had a net margin of 8.44% and a return on equity of 16.00%. The company had revenue of $938.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $899.05 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.46 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. Reynolds Consumer Products has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 0.370-0.410 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 1.540-1.610 EPS. Analysts predict that Reynolds Consumer Products will post 1.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 29th. Investors of record on Friday, August 15th were given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 15th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.0%. Reynolds Consumer Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.74%.

In related news, Director Duncan Hawkesby bought 159,506 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $22.99 per share, with a total value of $3,667,042.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 334,092 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,680,775.08. This represents a 91.36% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Rolf Stangl purchased 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $21.24 per share, with a total value of $95,580.00. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 30,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $656,082.36. This represents a 17.05% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 235,592 shares of company stock valued at $5,412,482 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of REYN. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products by 40.8% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in Reynolds Consumer Products by 231.8% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,966 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its position in Reynolds Consumer Products by 38.1% in the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 2,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 701 shares in the last quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd increased its stake in Reynolds Consumer Products by 14,434.8% in the 2nd quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 3,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 3,320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Reynolds Consumer Products by 1,995.7% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 3,233 shares during the last quarter. 26.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Reynolds Consumer Products Inc produces and sells products in cooking, waste and storage, and tableware product categories in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Reynolds Cooking & Baking, Hefty Waste & Storage, Hefty Tableware, and Presto Products. The Reynolds Cooking & Baking segment produces aluminum foil, disposable aluminum pans, parchment paper, freezer paper, wax paper, butcher paper, plastic wrap, baking cups, oven bags, and slow cooker liners under the Reynolds Wrap, Reynolds KITCHENS, and EZ Foil brands in the United States, as well as under the ALCAN brand in Canada and under the Diamond brand internationally.

