Rise Smart Group Holdings Ltd. (RSHL) Announces September 15th IPO

Rise Smart Group Holdings Ltd. (RSHL) plans to raise $7.20 million in an initial public offering (IPO) on the week of September 15th, IPO Scoop reports. The company plans to issue 1,800,000 shares at a price of $4.00 per share.

In the last year, Rise Smart Group Holdings Ltd. generated $3.21 million in revenue and $1.18 million in net income. Rise Smart Group Holdings Ltd. has a market-cap of $64.70 million.

American Trust Investment Services and Prime Number Capital acted as the underwriters for the IPO.

Rise Smart Group Holdings Ltd. provided the following description of their company for its IPO: “We are a holding company whose operating subsidiary, Rise Smart Holdings Limited, provides educational services to local students who are seeking secondary education and higher education studies in the United Kingdom (UK), Australia, Canada and New Zealand. (Incorporated in the Cayman Islands) Our mission is to become the leading overseas studies consultancy service provider in HongÂ Kong. We strive to provide one-stop services that cater to studentsâ€™ overseas studies needs. We believe that the following strengths have contributed to our success and are differentiating factors that set us apart from our peers. â€˘Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Established track record:Â Â Â Â In our operating history of more than 15Â years, we have focused on providing overseas studies consultancy services and built up our expertise and track record in overseas studies consultancy. We devoted substantial efforts to expanding our network of overseas education providers. We take pride in our network in successfully placing students with the overseas education providers. Through our quality of service and continued marketing efforts, we believe we have established our reputation as a reliable overseas studies consultancy services provider in HongÂ Kong. â€˘Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â One-stopÂ service to cater to studentsâ€™ overseas studies need:Â Â Â Â We provide a one-stopÂ service to cater to studentsâ€™ overseas studies needs by offering a wide range of services to students before and after their placement to overseas education providers. In 2018, we expanded our service offerings to provide value-addedÂ services such as tutoring and visa consultation to students. We believe that by providing a one-stopÂ service to the students we can ensure their satisfaction and eliminate the hassle of looking for other service providers. â€˘Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Established network of subagents:Â Since 2018, we have been establishing business relationships with subagents, which include overseas studies consultancy service providers and individuals, who refer students seeking overseas studies with overseas education providers who we have a business relationship with. Since 2021, we have been actively cooperating with subagents to enhance our market presence among students. We believe having a wide network of subagents allow us to reduce reliance on word of mouth referrals from students and parents, while enabling us to broaden the base of potential students whom we can serve and ensure a stable revenue stream.â€˘ Experienced and dedicated management and education consultants:Â Â Â Â Our management team has extensive knowledge and experience in providing overseas studies consultancy services in HongÂ Kong. Mr.Â Kin Cho Li, our Chief Executive Officer and Chairman, has approximately 15Â years of experience in the overseas studies consultancy service industry. We believe our management and our education consultants understand the needs of students and their parents well to offer them suitable study programs, assist them with their applications, and offer them value-addedÂ services to cater to their individual needs. We plan to expand our presence in North America by setting up regional offices in major cities in Canada and/or the U.S.. We plan to selectively pursue mergers and acquisitions, investments, and corporations with local companies to deepen our connection with local education service providers. We will also explore the possibility of forming strategic partnerships with other overseas education consultancy service providers in Hong Kong with a strong establishment in North America to expand our service coverage in North America in a swift and effective manner.Â We plan to invest in our technological platform by upgrading the function and capabilities of our existing information technology system by (i)Â investing in the use of artificial intelligence in the recommendation of overseas education providers to students in the application process; and (ii)Â improving our existing data related technology in relation to student relationship management and commission management. Such improvements will increase the likelihood of our successful placement and enable our management to closely monitor and manage each studentâ€™s case to provide the best possible services to them. Note: Net income and revenue are in U.S. dollars for the year that ended Dec. 31, 2024. (Note: American Trust Investment Services and Prime Number Capital are the lead joint book-runners, replacing Pacific Century Securities and Revere Securities.) (Note: Rise Smart Group Holdings Ltd. filed its F-1 on May 13, 2024. The Hong Kong-based company submitted confidential IPO documents to the SEC on Aug. 25, 2023.) “.

Rise Smart Group Holdings Ltd. was founded in 2009 and has 8 employees. The company is located at Room 903, Floor 9, Tower 1 Silvercord, 30 Canton Road Tsim Sha Tsui, Kowloon Hong Kong and can be reached via phone at +852 2980 2306 or on the web at http://risesmart.com.hk/.

