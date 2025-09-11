RIT Capital Partners (OTCMKTS:RITPF) Stock Price Up 4.5% – Should You Buy?

RIT Capital Partners Plc (OTCMKTS:RITPF – Get Free Report) shares shot up 4.5% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$27.43 and last traded at C$27.43. 300 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 58% from the average session volume of 712 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$26.25.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$26.39 and a 200 day moving average of C$25.57.

RIT Capital Partners plc is a self-managed investment trust. The firm invests in the public equity and currency markets across the globe. It also invests in private investments and equity funds. The firm benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the RPI plus 3% and MSCI All Country World Index (50% Sterling).

