Rivian Automotive, Inc. $RIVN Shares Purchased by Advisors Asset Management Inc.

Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN – Free Report) by 13.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 48,591 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,892 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Rivian Automotive were worth $605,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PFS Partners LLC increased its position in Rivian Automotive by 1,882.0% during the first quarter. PFS Partners LLC now owns 1,982 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,882 shares during the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Rivian Automotive during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. WPG Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Rivian Automotive during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Olde Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rivian Automotive in the first quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Rivian Automotive by 107.9% in the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,302 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,714 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.25% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Rivian Automotive news, CFO Claire Mcdonough sold 7,247 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.28, for a total transaction of $88,993.16. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 789,445 shares in the company, valued at $9,694,384.60. This represents a 0.91% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Rivian Automotive Trading Down 0.2%

NASDAQ RIVN opened at $13.91 on Thursday. Rivian Automotive, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.50 and a 12 month high of $17.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 3.44 and a quick ratio of 2.72. The company has a market capitalization of $16.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.31 and a beta of 1.81. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $13.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.98.

Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The electric vehicle automaker reported ($0.97) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.65) by ($0.32). Rivian Automotive had a negative net margin of 68.06% and a negative return on equity of 58.07%. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($1.46) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Rivian Automotive, Inc. will post -3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on RIVN shares. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Rivian Automotive from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Rivian Automotive from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Rivian Automotive from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Rivian Automotive from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Rivian Automotive from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, sixteen have given a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Rivian Automotive presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.67.

About Rivian Automotive

Rivian Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles and accessories. The company offers consumer vehicles, including a two-row, five-passenger pickup truck under the R1T brand, a three-row, seven-passenger sport utility vehicle under the R1S name.

