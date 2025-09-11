Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD) Coverage Initiated at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD – Free Report) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning,Benzinga reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on HOOD. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Robinhood Markets from $91.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 7th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Robinhood Markets from $99.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Robinhood Markets from $71.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Robinhood Markets from $102.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Robinhood Markets from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 9th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $101.88.

Get Robinhood Markets alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Robinhood Markets

Robinhood Markets Trading Down 0.9%

Shares of Robinhood Markets stock opened at $117.46 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $105.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.52. Robinhood Markets has a 12-month low of $19.54 and a 12-month high of $123.44. The stock has a market cap of $104.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.62, a PEG ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 2.36.

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.12. Robinhood Markets had a net margin of 50.13% and a return on equity of 17.48%. The business had revenue of $989.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $893.93 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.21 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Robinhood Markets will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Robinhood Markets

In other news, Director Baiju Bhatt sold 1,568,421 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.98, for a total value of $156,810,731.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Meyer Malka sold 1,093,288 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.87, for a total transaction of $113,559,824.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 3,976,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $413,011,425.58. This represents a 21.57% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,355,381 shares of company stock worth $539,335,586 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 14.47% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Robinhood Markets

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Whipplewood Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Robinhood Markets by 564.4% in the 1st quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares in the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Robinhood Markets by 120.3% in the 2nd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Hemington Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Robinhood Markets by 52.2% in the 1st quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Robinhood Markets in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Wayfinding Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Robinhood Markets in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.27% of the company’s stock.

Robinhood Markets Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Robinhood Markets, Inc operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), American depository receipts, options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company offers fractional trading, recurring investments, fully-paid securities lending, access to investing on margin, cash sweep, instant withdrawals, retirement program, around-the-clock trading, and initial public offerings participation services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Robinhood Markets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Robinhood Markets and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.