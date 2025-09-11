Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) Price Target Raised to $173.00 at BTIG Research

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX – Get Free Report) had its target price upped by equities researchers at BTIG Research from $159.00 to $173.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. BTIG Research’s target price suggests a potential upside of 30.19% from the stock’s current price.

RBLX has been the subject of a number of other reports. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Roblox from $105.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on shares of Roblox in a research report on Thursday, September 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Roblox from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Wall Street Zen cut Roblox from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 2nd. Finally, Raymond James Financial cut Roblox from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $81.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Twenty analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $123.16.

Roblox Stock Up 0.8%

RBLX opened at $132.88 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.94, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. Roblox has a one year low of $37.50 and a one year high of $150.59. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $121.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $89.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -92.92 and a beta of 1.62.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by ($0.04). Roblox had a negative return on equity of 372.96% and a negative net margin of 23.67%.The company had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.32) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 50.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Roblox has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. Analysts anticipate that Roblox will post -1.49 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Roblox news, insider Matthew D. Kaufman sold 6,000 shares of Roblox stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.20, for a total value of $805,200.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 275,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,907,013. The trade was a 2.14% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Amy Marie Rawlings sold 6,567 shares of Roblox stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.71, for a total value of $773,001.57. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 46,866 shares in the company, valued at $5,516,596.86. This represents a 12.29% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,993,861 shares of company stock worth $210,622,673 in the last three months. Company insiders own 12.92% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Roblox

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Roblox by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 59,153,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,222,993,000 after acquiring an additional 1,513,608 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Roblox by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 18,889,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,101,097,000 after acquiring an additional 2,297,350 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Roblox by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,043,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,266,952,000 after acquiring an additional 708,838 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Roblox by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,039,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,053,257,000 after acquiring an additional 834,230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Roblox by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 9,032,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $948,222,000 after acquiring an additional 261,984 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.46% of the company’s stock.

About Roblox

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform in the United States and internationally. It offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D experience; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the platform.

