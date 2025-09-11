Root, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROOT) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Root, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROOT – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the ten brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $123.8333.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ROOT. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Root from $172.00 to $138.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on shares of Root from $170.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Zacks Research cut shares of Root from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $105.00 price objective (down previously from $140.00) on shares of Root in a research note on Monday, August 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Root from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th.

Root Stock Down 3.2%

ROOT stock opened at $95.18 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.00 and a beta of 2.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $106.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $125.47. Root has a 1-year low of $34.04 and a 1-year high of $181.14.

Root (NASDAQ:ROOT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $382.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $348.36 million. Root had a return on equity of 38.24% and a net margin of 6.02%.The business’s revenue was up 32.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.52) EPS. Analysts expect that Root will post -0.08 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Root

In other Root news, CEO Alexander E. Timm sold 10,861 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.88, for a total transaction of $965,325.68. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 157,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,020,642.24. This represents a 6.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Mahtiyar Bonakdarpour sold 5,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.74, for a total transaction of $516,005.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 274,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,609,041.24. This represents a 2.05% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.76% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Root

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ROOT. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Root by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 7,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $543,000 after buying an additional 801 shares during the period. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Root during the first quarter worth $220,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in shares of Root during the fourth quarter worth $417,000. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in shares of Root in the first quarter worth $225,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Root in the first quarter valued at $306,000. Institutional investors own 59.82% of the company’s stock.

Root Company Profile

Root, Inc provides insurance products and services in the United States. The company offers automobile, homeowners, and renters insurance products. It operates a direct-to-consumer model; and serves customers primarily through mobile applications, as well as through its website. The company's direct distribution channels also cover digital, media, and referral channels, as well as distribution partners and agencies.

