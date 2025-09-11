Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) Receives $636.36 Consensus PT from Analysts

Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation, eight have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $636.3636.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ROP shares. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $695.00 to $703.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $675.00 to $685.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Mizuho set a $600.00 target price on shares of Roper Technologies in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Roper Technologies from $668.00 to $687.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Roper Technologies from $561.00 to $577.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd.

ROP stock opened at $513.23 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $540.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $558.68. The firm has a market cap of $55.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.79, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.40. Roper Technologies has a 1 year low of $499.47 and a 1 year high of $595.17.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 21st. The industrial products company reported $4.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.83 by $0.04. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 10.79% and a net margin of 22.01%.Roper Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.48 EPS. Roper Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 19.900-20.050 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 5.080-5.120 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Roper Technologies will post 19.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 3rd will be issued a $0.825 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 3rd. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.6%. Roper Technologies’s payout ratio is 23.19%.

In related news, Director Richard F. Wallman sold 352 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $556.25, for a total transaction of $195,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 20,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,408,687.50. This represents a 1.69% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP John K. Stipancich sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $564.17, for a total transaction of $846,255.00. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 38,932 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,964,266.44. This represents a 3.71% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Saudi Central Bank acquired a new position in Roper Technologies in the first quarter valued at $25,000. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Roper Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 800.0% in the 2nd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 45 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Banque Transatlantique SA purchased a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, Olde Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Roper Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. 93.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Application Software, Network Software, and Technology Enabled Products. The Application Software segment offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise software and information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

