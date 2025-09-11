Roth Capital Increases Mission Produce (NASDAQ:AVO) Price Target to $17.00

Mission Produce (NASDAQ:AVO – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by equities researchers at Roth Capital from $16.00 to $17.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Roth Capital’s price objective points to a potential upside of 44.80% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Zacks Research cut shares of Mission Produce from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Mission Produce has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $17.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:AVO opened at $11.74 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $829.08 million, a PE ratio of 21.74 and a beta of 0.57. Mission Produce has a 52-week low of $9.56 and a 52-week high of $15.25. The company has a fifty day moving average of $12.33 and a 200-day moving average of $11.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 2.04.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Mission Produce by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,920,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,605,000 after acquiring an additional 85,984 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Mission Produce by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,183,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,869,000 after acquiring an additional 123,678 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Mission Produce by 28.6% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 861,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,093,000 after acquiring an additional 191,405 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Mission Produce by 153.3% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 453,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,520,000 after acquiring an additional 274,591 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Mission Produce by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 435,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,255,000 after acquiring an additional 46,748 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.57% of the company’s stock.

Mission Produce, Inc engages in the sourcing, farming, packaging, marketing, and distribution of avocados, mangoes, and blueberries to food retailers, distributors, and foodservice customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments, Marketing and Distribution; International Farming; and Blueberries.

