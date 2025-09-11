Royal Bank Of Canada Begins Coverage on Gartner (NYSE:IT)

Research analysts at Royal Bank Of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Gartner (NYSE:IT – Get Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm set a “sector perform” rating and a $263.00 price target on the information technology services provider’s stock. Royal Bank Of Canada’s target price points to a potential upside of 12.92% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Gartner from $535.00 to $457.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Gartner in a report on Wednesday, September 3rd. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Gartner from $455.00 to $322.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $270.00 target price (down previously from $480.00) on shares of Gartner in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Gartner from $409.00 to $272.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Gartner currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $357.44.

Gartner Stock Performance

Shares of IT stock opened at $232.90 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. The company has a market capitalization of $17.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.33 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $298.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $383.89. Gartner has a fifty-two week low of $223.65 and a fifty-two week high of $584.01.

Gartner (NYSE:IT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The information technology services provider reported $3.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.38 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. Gartner had a return on equity of 82.63% and a net margin of 19.71%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.22 earnings per share. Gartner has set its FY 2025 guidance at 11.750- EPS. Analysts expect that Gartner will post 12.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Jose M. Gutierrez bought 417 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $239.80 per share, with a total value of $99,996.60. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 2,080 shares in the company, valued at approximately $498,784. The trade was a 25.08% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP John J. Rinello sold 105 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.71, for a total value of $26,219.55. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 3,225 shares in the company, valued at approximately $805,314.75. This represents a 3.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Gartner

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gartner during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Ransom Advisory Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Gartner during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Olde Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gartner during the first quarter valued at $42,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gartner during the second quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Gartner by 210.8% during the first quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 115 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. 91.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gartner Company Profile

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

Featured Articles

