Royal Bank of Canada Boosts Stake in Vale S.A. $VALE

Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE – Free Report) by 37.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,463,665 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 401,614 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Vale were worth $14,608,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MAI Capital Management grew its position in Vale by 5.1% during the first quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 23,597 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $235,000 after buying an additional 1,155 shares during the period. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd lifted its holdings in Vale by 165.9% during the first quarter. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd now owns 31,257,989 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $311,955,000 after purchasing an additional 19,500,437 shares in the last quarter. Vident Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Vale by 16.1% during the first quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 21,071 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 2,925 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in Vale by 15.5% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,741,960 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $17,385,000 after purchasing an additional 233,458 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Driehaus Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Vale during the first quarter valued at $36,118,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.85% of the company’s stock.

Vale Price Performance

Shares of VALE opened at $10.51 on Thursday. Vale S.A. has a 1-year low of $8.06 and a 1-year high of $12.05. The stock has a market cap of $47.68 billion, a PE ratio of 8.54 and a beta of 0.79. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Vale Cuts Dividend

Vale ( NYSE:VALE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.16. Vale had a net margin of 14.23% and a return on equity of 18.14%. The business had revenue of $8.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $9.54 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Vale S.A. will post 1.85 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 13th were given a $0.3417 dividend. This represents a yield of 740.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 13th. Vale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.35%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of Vale from $13.00 to $12.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $10.00 price target (up from $9.00) on shares of Vale in a research note on Monday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Vale from $15.00 to $13.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 4th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Vale from $12.75 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. Finally, Clarkson Capital assumed coverage on shares of Vale in a research note on Wednesday, September 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $11.71.

About Vale

Vale SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells iron ore and iron ore pellets for use as raw materials in steelmaking in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Iron Solutions and Energy Transition Materials segments. The Iron Solutions segment produces and extracts iron ore and pellets, manganese, and other ferrous products; and provides related logistic services.

