Royal Bank Of Canada Boosts Uniphar (LON:UPR) Price Target to GBX 480

Uniphar (LON:UPR – Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Royal Bank Of Canada from GBX 470 to GBX 480 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 38.13% from the company’s current price.
UPR has been the topic of several other research reports. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Uniphar in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 375 price objective on shares of Uniphar in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 427.50.
Uniphar Stock Performance
About Uniphar
Headquartered in Dublin, Ireland Uniphar plc is a diversified healthcare services business servicing the requirements of more than 200 multinational pharmaceutical and medical technology
manufacturers across three divisions – Commercial & Clinical, Product Access and Supply Chain & Retail. With a workforce of more than 2,000, the Group is active in Ireland, the UK and the Benelux.
