Royal Bank Of Canada Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA) Stock

IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA – Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by equities researchers at Royal Bank Of Canada from $36.00 to $38.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 53.78% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on IDYA. Barclays started coverage on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences in a research note on Thursday, September 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 3rd. Citizens Jmp started coverage on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences in a research note on Thursday, September 4th. They issued a “mkt outperform” rating and a $41.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of IDEAYA Biosciences to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $42.75.

Shares of NASDAQ IDYA opened at $24.71 on Tuesday. IDEAYA Biosciences has a twelve month low of $13.45 and a twelve month high of $37.80. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.70. The company has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a PE ratio of -6.52 and a beta of 0.12.

IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.88) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.85) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $6.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.48 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.68) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up NaN% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that IDEAYA Biosciences will post -3.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IDYA. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in IDEAYA Biosciences by 16.1% during the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in IDEAYA Biosciences by 9.1% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 7,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in IDEAYA Biosciences by 33.0% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 782 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in IDEAYA Biosciences by 7.8% during the second quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 12,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 881 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in IDEAYA Biosciences by 39.1% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 940 shares during the last quarter. 98.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc, a synthetic lethality-focused precision medicine oncology company, discovers and develops targeted therapeutics for patient populations selected using molecular diagnostics in the United States. The company's products in development include IDE196, a protein kinase C inhibitor that is in Phase 2/3 clinical trials for genetically defined cancers having GNAQ or GNA11 gene mutations; IDE397, a methionine adenosyltransferase 2a inhibitor that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for patients with solid tumors having methylthioadenosine phosphorylase gene deletions, such as non-small cell lung, bladder, gastric, and esophageal cancers; IDE161, a poly ADP-ribose glycohydrolase inhibitor that is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat tumors with homologous recombination deficiency (HRD), and other genetic or molecular signatures; GSK101, a Pol Theta Helicase inhibitor that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of tumors with BRCA or other homologous recombination, and HRD mutations; and Werner Helicase inhibitors for tumors with high microsatellite instability.

