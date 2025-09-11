Royal Bank of Canada Has $15.78 Million Stake in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF $OMFL

Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (BATS:OMFL – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 296,014 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,977 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF were worth $15,782,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in OMFL. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 16.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,632,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,348,000 after purchasing an additional 372,297 shares during the period. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. now owns 986,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,613,000 after acquiring an additional 2,665 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 666,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,519,000 after acquiring an additional 19,559 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 522,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,836,000 after acquiring an additional 41,385 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFG Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 440,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,486,000 after acquiring an additional 11,094 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF Trading Up 10.1%

Shares of BATS:OMFL opened at $59.36 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $5.09 billion, a PE ratio of 27.32 and a beta of 1.02. Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF has a 1-year low of $46.79 and a 1-year high of $58.40. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $55.85.

About Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF

The Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (OMFL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks selected by a combination of five investment factors, which are weighted based on current macroeconomic conditions. OMFL was launched on Nov 8, 2017 and is managed by Invesco.

