Royal Bank Of Canada Issues Positive Forecast for Dundee Precious Metals (TSE:DPM) Stock Price

Dundee Precious Metals (TSE:DPM – Free Report) had its price target upped by Royal Bank Of Canada from C$24.00 to C$32.00 in a research note published on Wednesday,BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the mining company’s stock.

DPM has been the subject of several other research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on shares of Dundee Precious Metals from C$23.00 to C$25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 17th. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Dundee Precious Metals from C$26.50 to C$28.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 4th. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Dundee Precious Metals from C$23.00 to C$25.00 in a research note on Monday, June 16th. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Dundee Precious Metals from C$23.00 to C$25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 16th. Finally, Stifel Canada raised shares of Dundee Precious Metals to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and four have assigned a Buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$25.09.

Get Dundee Precious Metals alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on DPM

Dundee Precious Metals Stock Performance

Dundee Precious Metals Dividend Announcement

TSE DPM opened at C$29.55 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of C$6.56 billion, a PE ratio of 21.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.04 and a beta of 0.79. Dundee Precious Metals has a one year low of C$12.30 and a one year high of C$29.67. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$24.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$20.97.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.5%. Dundee Precious Metals’s payout ratio is currently 11.51%.

Dundee Precious Metals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Dundee Precious Metals Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, mining, and processing of precious metals. The company primarily explores for gold, copper, and silver deposits. It holds a portfolio of projects located in Bulgaria, Namibia, Serbia, and Ecuador.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Dundee Precious Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dundee Precious Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.