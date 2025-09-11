Royal Bank of Canada Purchases 47,389 Shares of Reddit Inc. $RDDT

Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Reddit Inc. (NYSE:RDDT – Free Report) by 60.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 125,663 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 47,389 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Reddit were worth $13,182,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Reddit by 100.0% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 256 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Reddit during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in shares of Reddit during the first quarter worth about $43,000. Olde Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Reddit during the first quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Reddit during the fourth quarter worth about $49,000.

Get Reddit alerts:

Reddit Stock Performance

Reddit stock opened at $259.04 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 235.49, a PEG ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 2.40. Reddit Inc. has a 52-week low of $55.84 and a 52-week high of $261.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $192.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $144.50.

Insider Transactions at Reddit

Reddit ( NYSE:RDDT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $499.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $424.07 million. Reddit had a return on equity of 9.93% and a net margin of 12.97%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 77.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.06) EPS. Reddit has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Reddit Inc. will post 1.12 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO Jennifer L. Wong sold 40,967 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.38, for a total transaction of $9,028,307.46. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 120,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,452,872.54. This represents a 25.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CTO Christopher Brian Slowe sold 28,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.94, for a total value of $6,130,320.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer directly owned 222,534 shares in the company, valued at $48,721,593.96. The trade was a 11.18% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 530,777 shares of company stock valued at $92,101,216 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 34.25% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently commented on RDDT. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Reddit from $170.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Reddit from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Reddit from $145.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Argus assumed coverage on Reddit in a report on Monday, August 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $250.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on Reddit from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $180.58.

Check Out Our Latest Report on RDDT

Reddit Profile

(Free Report)

Reddit, Inc operates a website that organizes digital communities. It organizes communities based on specific interests that enable users to engage in conversations by sharing experiences, submitting links, uploading images and videos, and replying to one another. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RDDT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Reddit Inc. (NYSE:RDDT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Reddit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reddit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.