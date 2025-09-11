Royal Bank of Canada Sells 53,837 Shares of Davis Select Worldwide ETF $DWLD

Royal Bank of Canada trimmed its stake in Davis Select Worldwide ETF (BATS:DWLD – Free Report) by 11.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 414,760 shares of the company’s stock after selling 53,837 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Davis Select Worldwide ETF were worth $15,632,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Davis Select Worldwide ETF by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 8,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Davis Select Worldwide ETF by 26.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 76,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,784,000 after acquiring an additional 16,068 shares in the last quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Davis Select Worldwide ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $681,000. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in shares of Davis Select Worldwide ETF by 66.3% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 69,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,618,000 after acquiring an additional 27,682 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Davis Select Worldwide ETF by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 158,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,957,000 after acquiring an additional 6,137 shares in the last quarter.

Get Davis Select Worldwide ETF alerts:

Davis Select Worldwide ETF Stock Performance

Shares of DWLD stock opened at $44.37 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.87. Davis Select Worldwide ETF has a twelve month low of $30.91 and a twelve month high of $42.79. The company has a market capitalization of $462.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.51 and a beta of 0.82.

Davis Select Worldwide ETF Profile

The Davis Select Worldwide ETF (DWLD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AWCI index. The fund is an actively-managed portfolio of global equities. The fund seeks long-term capital growth. DWLD was launched on Jan 11, 2017 and is managed by Davis.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DWLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Davis Select Worldwide ETF (BATS:DWLD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Davis Select Worldwide ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Davis Select Worldwide ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.