Rush Street Interactive (NYSE:RSI) & Light & Wonder (NASDAQ:LNW) Critical Contrast

Rush Street Interactive (NYSE:RSI – Get Free Report) and Light & Wonder (NASDAQ:LNW – Get Free Report) are both mid-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends, risk, profitability, earnings and institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Rush Street Interactive and Light & Wonder”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Rush Street Interactive $924.08 million 5.21 $2.39 million $0.20 105.43 Light & Wonder $3.19 billion 2.33 $336.00 million $3.96 22.36

Risk & Volatility

Light & Wonder has higher revenue and earnings than Rush Street Interactive. Light & Wonder is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Rush Street Interactive, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Rush Street Interactive has a beta of 1.9, meaning that its share price is 90% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Light & Wonder has a beta of 1.18, meaning that its share price is 18% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Rush Street Interactive and Light & Wonder, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Rush Street Interactive 0 2 8 1 2.91 Light & Wonder 1 4 6 2 2.69

Rush Street Interactive currently has a consensus price target of $18.33, indicating a potential downside of 13.05%. Light & Wonder has a consensus price target of $104.11, indicating a potential upside of 17.57%. Given Light & Wonder’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Light & Wonder is more favorable than Rush Street Interactive.

Profitability

This table compares Rush Street Interactive and Light & Wonder’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rush Street Interactive 2.48% 16.53% 8.25% Light & Wonder 10.89% 71.17% 8.73%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

24.8% of Rush Street Interactive shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 88.1% of Light & Wonder shares are held by institutional investors. 56.9% of Rush Street Interactive shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.2% of Light & Wonder shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Light & Wonder beats Rush Street Interactive on 9 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Rush Street Interactive

Rush Street Interactive, Inc. operates as an online casino and sports betting company in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and rest of Latin America. It provides real-money online casino, online and retail sports betting, and social gaming services. In addition, the company offers full suite of games comprising of bricks-and-mortar casinos, table games, and slot machines. The company markets its online casino and sports betting under BetRivers, PlaySugarHouse, and RushBet brands. Rush Street Interactive, Inc. was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

About Light & Wonder

Light & Wonder, Inc. is a cross-platform global games company, which engages in the development of content and digital markets. It operates through the following segments: Gaming, SciPlay, and iGaming. The Gaming segment includes the design, manufacture, marketing, and distribution of portfolio of gaming products and services. The SciPlay segment involves the development and publishing of digital games on mobile and web platforms. The iGaming segment focuses on the provision of digital gaming content, distribution platforms, player account management systems, and services. The company was founded on July 2, 1984 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

