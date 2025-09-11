Ryanair Holdings PLC (NASDAQ:RYAAY) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Ryanair Holdings PLC (NASDAQ:RYAAY – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $76.00.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Oddo Bhf raised Ryanair from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Ryanair in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. Zacks Research raised Ryanair from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 26th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Ryanair in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Ryanair in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st.

Get Ryanair alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on Ryanair

Ryanair Stock Down 1.6%

RYAAY stock opened at $58.77 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.17 billion, a PE ratio of 13.80, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.37. Ryanair has a 1-year low of $38.52 and a 1-year high of $67.18. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.97.

Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 21st. The transportation company reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $5.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.16 billion. Ryanair had a return on equity of 27.91% and a net margin of 14.42%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Ryanair will post 3.09 EPS for the current year.

Ryanair Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a special dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 25th. Investors of record on Friday, August 8th will be given a dividend of $0.534 per share. This is an increase from Ryanair’s previous special dividend of $0.47. This represents a yield of 120.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 12th. Ryanair’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.55%.

Institutional Trading of Ryanair

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ryanair by 77.5% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 7,290 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $420,000 after purchasing an additional 3,182 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Ryanair during the second quarter worth about $149,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Ryanair by 9.4% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 10,210 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $589,000 after buying an additional 878 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Ryanair during the second quarter worth about $566,000. Finally, Teewinot Capital Advisers L.L.C. grew its stake in Ryanair by 5.0% during the second quarter. Teewinot Capital Advisers L.L.C. now owns 693,149 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $39,974,000 after buying an additional 33,072 shares in the last quarter. 43.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ryanair

(Get Free Report)

Ryanair Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides scheduled-passenger airline services in Ireland, the United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, and internationally. It is also involved in the provision of various ancillary services, such as non-flight scheduled and Internet-related services, as well as in-flight sale of beverages, food, duty-free, and merchandise; and markets car hire, travel insurance, and accommodation services through its website and mobile app.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ryanair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ryanair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.