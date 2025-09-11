S4 Capital (LON:SFOR) Given New GBX 45 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

S4 Capital (LON:SFOR – Get Free Report) had its price objective lowered by research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from GBX 55 to GBX 45 in a report issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 96.94% from the company’s current price.

S4 Capital Stock Up 0.4%

SFOR opened at GBX 22.85 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.08. The stock has a market cap of £144.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.00, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.05. S4 Capital has a twelve month low of GBX 20.35 and a twelve month high of GBX 49.28. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 22.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 26.59.

S4 Capital Company Profile

S4 Capital plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a digital advertising and marketing services company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three segments: Content, Data & Digital Media, and Technology Services. The company offers contents, campaigns, and assets for paid, social, and earned media, such as digital platforms and apps, as well as brand activations.

