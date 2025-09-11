SailPoint (NASDAQ:SAIL) Given “Buy” Rating at BTIG Research

SailPoint (NASDAQ:SAIL – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by analysts at BTIG Research in a report issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They presently have a $29.00 target price on the stock. BTIG Research’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 46.39% from the stock’s previous close.
Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of SailPoint in a report on Monday, June 30th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. Scotiabank began coverage on shares of SailPoint in a report on Wednesday, September 3rd. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of SailPoint from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of SailPoint from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of SailPoint from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.48.
SailPoint Price Performance
SailPoint (NASDAQ:SAIL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 9th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $264.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $243.41 million. SailPoint’s revenue was up 32.9% on a year-over-year basis. SailPoint has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.200-0.220 EPS. Q3 2026 guidance at 0.050-0.06 EPS.
Institutional Trading of SailPoint
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SAIL. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in SailPoint in the first quarter worth about $94,194,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of SailPoint during the second quarter worth approximately $112,297,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new position in shares of SailPoint during the first quarter worth approximately $55,644,000. Voya Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SailPoint during the first quarter worth approximately $53,616,000. Finally, MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of SailPoint during the second quarter worth approximately $64,453,000.
About SailPoint
SailPoint, Inc delivers solutions to enable comprehensive identity security for the enterprise. Its solutions enable organizations to establish, control, and automate policies that help them define and maintain a robust security posture and achieve regulatory compliance. The company was founded by Mark David McClain in 2005 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.
