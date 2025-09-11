San Juan Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:SJT) versus Kimbell Royalty (NYSE:KRP) Critical Review

Kimbell Royalty (NYSE:KRP – Get Free Report) and San Juan Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:SJT – Get Free Report) are both small-cap energy companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, risk and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Kimbell Royalty and San Juan Basin Royalty Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kimbell Royalty 10.67% 12.56% 6.36% San Juan Basin Royalty Trust -379.07% -6.18% -5.07%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

25.8% of Kimbell Royalty shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 10.4% of San Juan Basin Royalty Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.6% of Kimbell Royalty shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

Earnings & Valuation

Kimbell Royalty has a beta of 0.57, suggesting that its share price is 43% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, San Juan Basin Royalty Trust has a beta of 0.6, suggesting that its share price is 40% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Kimbell Royalty and San Juan Basin Royalty Trust”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kimbell Royalty $309.31 million 4.81 $12.32 million ($0.04) -344.50 San Juan Basin Royalty Trust $7.03 million 38.62 $5.16 million N/A N/A

Kimbell Royalty has higher revenue and earnings than San Juan Basin Royalty Trust.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Kimbell Royalty and San Juan Basin Royalty Trust, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kimbell Royalty 1 4 1 0 2.00 San Juan Basin Royalty Trust 0 0 0 0 0.00

Kimbell Royalty presently has a consensus target price of $17.20, suggesting a potential upside of 24.82%. Given Kimbell Royalty’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Kimbell Royalty is more favorable than San Juan Basin Royalty Trust.

Summary

Kimbell Royalty beats San Juan Basin Royalty Trust on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Kimbell Royalty

Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP, together with its subsidiaries, engages in acquiring and owning mineral and royalty interests in oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It serves as the general partner of the company. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is based in Fort Worth, Texas.

About San Juan Basin Royalty Trust

San Juan Basin Royalty Trust operates as an express trust in Texas. The company has a 75% net overriding royalty interest in Southland’s oil and natural gas interests in properties located in the San Juan Basin in northwestern New Mexico. It also owns subject interests consist of working interests, royalty interests, overriding royalty interests, and other contractual rights in 119,000 net-producing acres in San Juan, Rio Arriba, and Sandoval Counties of northwestern New Mexico. The company was founded in 1980 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

