Savara (NASDAQ:SVRA) Price Target Raised to $11.00 at Guggenheim

Savara (NASDAQ:SVRA – Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by stock analysts at Guggenheim from $8.00 to $11.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Guggenheim’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 187.21% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on SVRA. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Savara from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Savara from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. HC Wainwright upped their target price on Savara from $5.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Savara from $3.00 to $2.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.50.

Savara stock opened at $3.83 on Tuesday. Savara has a 1-year low of $1.89 and a 1-year high of $4.70. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 11.08 and a quick ratio of 11.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $661.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.66 and a beta of 0.56.

Savara (NASDAQ:SVRA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.02). Equities research analysts forecast that Savara will post -0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Richard J. Hawkins purchased 48,225 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.04 per share, with a total value of $98,379.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 115,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $235,550.64. This trade represents a 71.72% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 5.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SVRA. Ameriprise Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Savara during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Savara in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its position in Savara by 52.3% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 13,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 4,626 shares in the last quarter. May Hill Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Savara during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Brevan Howard Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Savara during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.93% of the company’s stock.

Savara Inc, formerly Mast Therapeutics, Inc, is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on the development and commercialization of novel therapies for the treatment of patients with rare respiratory diseases. Its pipeline includes AeroVanc, Molgradex and AIR001. AeroVanc is an inhaled formulation of vancomycin, which the Company is developing for the treatment of persistent methicillin-resistant Staphylococcus aureus, lung infection in cystic fibrosis patients.

