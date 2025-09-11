Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE) Short Interest Update

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totaling 1,790,000 shares, an increase of 31.6% from the July 31st total of 1,360,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,126,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.6 days. Based on an average daily volume of 1,126,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.6 days.

Institutional Trading of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Great Waters Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Great Waters Wealth Management now owns 9,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 13,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. increased its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 118,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,566,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. increased its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 23,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $694,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:SCHE opened at $32.34 on Thursday. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $24.11 and a 52-week high of $32.46. The firm has a market cap of $11.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.58 and a beta of 0.68. The business’s fifty day moving average is $31.08 and its 200 day moving average is $29.17.

About Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

