Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF $SCHM Position Reduced by Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC trimmed its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Free Report) by 34.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 47,087 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,547 shares during the quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,234,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 1.1% in the first quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 36,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $967,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 0.3% in the first quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI now owns 135,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,546,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. Morris Financial Concepts Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 21.0% in the first quarter. Morris Financial Concepts Inc. now owns 2,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 1.1% in the first quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 49,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,303,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 1.4% in the first quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 40,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,050,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA SCHM opened at $29.67 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 1.13. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $22.41 and a 52-week high of $30.28.

About Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF

The Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (SCHM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap stocks in the Dow Jones US Total Stock Market Index. SCHM was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.