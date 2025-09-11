SEACOR Marine (NYSE:SMHI) Cut to Neutral at Clarkson Capital

SEACOR Marine (NYSE:SMHI – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at Clarkson Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They presently have a $7.00 price target on the stock. Clarkson Capital’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 10.48% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Wall Street Zen raised shares of SEACOR Marine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.00.

Shares of SEACOR Marine stock opened at $6.34 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $170.95 million, a P/E ratio of -2.70 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.63. The company has a fifty day moving average of $5.89 and a 200 day moving average of $5.39. SEACOR Marine has a fifty-two week low of $3.63 and a fifty-two week high of $10.59.

SEACOR Marine (NYSE:SMHI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $60.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.35 million. SEACOR Marine had a negative net margin of 25.40% and a negative return on equity of 13.47%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that SEACOR Marine will post -2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SEACOR Marine by 4.8% in the second quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 1,137,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,803,000 after buying an additional 52,000 shares in the last quarter. Robotti Robert grew its holdings in shares of SEACOR Marine by 56.0% in the first quarter. Robotti Robert now owns 845,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,279,000 after purchasing an additional 303,537 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of SEACOR Marine by 113.3% in the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 449,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,272,000 after purchasing an additional 238,509 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan CO. LLC. grew its holdings in shares of SEACOR Marine by 1.5% in the first quarter. First Manhattan CO. LLC. now owns 356,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,804,000 after purchasing an additional 5,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of SEACOR Marine by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 238,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,565,000 after purchasing an additional 8,552 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.05% of the company’s stock.

SEACOR Marine Holdings Inc provides marine and support transportation services to offshore oil, natural gas, and windfarm facilities worldwide. Its offshore support and specialty vessels deliver cargo and personnel to offshore installations, including offshore wind farms; handle anchors and mooring equipment for offshore rigs and platforms; assist offshore operations for production and storage facilities; provide construction, well work-over, and offshore wind farm installation and decommissioning support; and carry and launch equipment used underwater in drilling and well installation, maintenance, inspection, and repair, as well as offer accommodations for technicians and specialists, safety support, and emergency response services.

