Sealed Air Corporation $SEE Shares Sold by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. lessened its position in Sealed Air Corporation (NYSE:SEE – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 721,433 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 26,035 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Sealed Air were worth $20,849,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SEE. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in Sealed Air during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Sealed Air during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. North Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sealed Air in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. CX Institutional purchased a new position in shares of Sealed Air in the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Sealed Air by 77.7% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,823 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 797 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Sealed Air from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $36.00 in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Sealed Air from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Sealed Air from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Truist Financial upped their price target on Sealed Air from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 11th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on Sealed Air from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperformer” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sealed Air currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.55.

Sealed Air stock opened at $32.82 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $4.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.44. Sealed Air Corporation has a 12-month low of $22.78 and a 12-month high of $38.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.18.

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. Sealed Air had a net margin of 5.46% and a return on equity of 60.61%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.83 EPS. Sealed Air has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.900-3.300 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Sealed Air Corporation will post 3.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 12th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 12th. Sealed Air’s payout ratio is 40.40%.

Sealed Air Corporation provides packaging solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, Australia, and New Zealand. It operates through two segments, Food and Protective. The Food segment offers integrated packaging materials and automation equipment solutions to provide food safety, shelf life extension, reduce food waste, automate processes, and optimize total cost for food processors in the fresh red meat, smoked and processed meats, poultry, seafood, plant-based, fluids and liquids and cheese markets under the CRYOVAC, CRYOVAC Grip & Tear, CRYOVAC Darfresh, LIQUIBOX, Simple Steps, and Optidure brands.

