SentinelOne (NYSE:S) Receives Market Outperform Rating from JMP Securities

SentinelOne (NYSE:S – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “market outperform” rating reissued by analysts at JMP Securities in a note issued to investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $29.00 price target on the stock. JMP Securities’ price target suggests a potential upside of 62.51% from the company’s previous close.

S has been the subject of several other reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of SentinelOne from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 29th. BTIG Research reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of SentinelOne in a report on Monday, August 25th. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of SentinelOne in a report on Friday, August 29th. New Street Research set a $23.00 price target on shares of SentinelOne in a report on Friday, August 29th. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of SentinelOne in a report on Thursday, May 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, SentinelOne currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $24.29.

SentinelOne Stock Down 0.8%

Insider Transactions at SentinelOne

NYSE S opened at $17.85 on Tuesday. SentinelOne has a twelve month low of $15.36 and a twelve month high of $29.29. The stock has a market cap of $5.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.52 and a beta of 0.78. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.36.

In related news, insider Keenan Michael Conder sold 11,098 shares of SentinelOne stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.69, for a total transaction of $207,421.62. Following the transaction, the insider owned 579,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,829,116.83. This trade represents a 1.88% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Ric Smith sold 23,520 shares of SentinelOne stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.07, for a total transaction of $425,006.40. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 928,021 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,769,339.47. This represents a 2.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 177,959 shares of company stock valued at $3,203,064. 4.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SentinelOne

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of S. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of SentinelOne in the second quarter worth about $65,371,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of SentinelOne in the fourth quarter worth about $63,120,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of SentinelOne by 92.3% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,329,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,898,000 after acquiring an additional 2,558,702 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC increased its holdings in shares of SentinelOne by 131.3% in the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 4,374,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,532,000 after acquiring an additional 2,483,136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of SentinelOne by 92.6% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 4,268,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,264,000 after acquiring an additional 2,051,980 shares in the last quarter. 90.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SentinelOne Company Profile

SentinelOne, Inc operates as a cybersecurity provider in the United States and internationally. Its Singularity Platform delivers an artificial intelligence-powered autonomous threat prevention, detection, and response capabilities across an organization's endpoints, cloud workloads, and identify credentials, which enables seamless and autonomous protection against a spectrum of cyber threats.

