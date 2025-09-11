ServiceTitan (NASDAQ:TTAN) Price Target Raised to $123.00

ServiceTitan (NASDAQ:TTAN – Get Free Report) had its price target increased by research analysts at Citigroup from $111.00 to $123.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Citigroup’s target price points to a potential upside of 7.46% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of ServiceTitan from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 5th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of ServiceTitan in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of ServiceTitan from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 5th. KeyCorp set a $140.00 target price on shares of ServiceTitan and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on ServiceTitan from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.67.

TTAN opened at $114.46 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $10.38 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.20. ServiceTitan has a 52 week low of $79.81 and a 52 week high of $131.33. The business’s 50 day moving average is $109.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $107.36. The company has a quick ratio of 4.82, a current ratio of 4.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

In other news, CEO Ara Mahdessian sold 45,185 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.71, for a total transaction of $4,686,136.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Byron B. Deeter sold 31,187 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.60, for a total value of $3,511,656.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,758,040 shares of company stock valued at $197,898,955 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 51.72% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TTAN. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in ServiceTitan by 251.5% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 855 shares during the period. Daventry Group LP acquired a new position in shares of ServiceTitan during the 2nd quarter worth $6,216,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in shares of ServiceTitan by 1,015.4% in the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 36,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,907,000 after purchasing an additional 33,183 shares in the last quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of ServiceTitan in the second quarter valued at about $2,935,000. Finally, Hudson Bay Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in ServiceTitan during the second quarter worth about $2,144,000.

ServiceTitan, Inc engages in the collection of field service activities required to install, maintain, and service the infrastructure and systems of residences and commercial buildings. The company was founded by Ara Mahdessian and Vahe Kuzoyan on June 8, 2008 and is headquartered in Glendale, CA.

