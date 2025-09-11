Shore Capital Reaffirms House Stock Rating for Warpaint London (LON:W7L)

Shore Capital reissued their house stock rating on shares of Warpaint London (LON:W7L – Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports.
Separately, Berenberg Bank decreased their price target on Warpaint London from GBX 700 to GBX 510 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 510.
Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Warpaint London
Warpaint London Stock Down 18.2%
Warpaint London (LON:W7L – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 10th. The company reported GBX 8.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Warpaint London had a return on equity of 35.04% and a net margin of 17.35%. On average, research analysts forecast that Warpaint London will post 25.1837335 EPS for the current year.
About Warpaint London
Warpaint London PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides color cosmetics. It operates through two segments, Branded and Close-Out. The company offers its cosmetic skincare products under the W7, Technic, Man'stuff, Body Collection, Very Vegan, and Chit Chat brand names. It also provides supply chain management services.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Warpaint London
- The Significance of a Trillion-Dollar Market Cap Goes Beyond a Number
- Part of the Club: Robinhood & AppLovin Soar on S&P 500 Inclusion
- Financial Services Stocks Investing
- Despite Pullback, Rocket Lab Still Looks Primed for a Breakout
- Investing In Automotive Stocks
- Analyst Upgrades Strengthen Microsoft’s Long-Term Outlook
Receive News & Ratings for Warpaint London Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Warpaint London and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.