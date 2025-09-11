Shore Capital Reaffirms House Stock Rating for Warpaint London (LON:W7L)

Shore Capital reissued their house stock rating on shares of Warpaint London (LON:W7L – Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

Separately, Berenberg Bank decreased their price target on Warpaint London from GBX 700 to GBX 510 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 510.

Warpaint London Stock Down 18.2%

Shares of LON:W7L opened at GBX 233 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 356.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 387.46. The company has a current ratio of 3.46, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55. Warpaint London has a 12-month low of GBX 225 and a 12-month high of GBX 590. The firm has a market cap of £188.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 998.29 and a beta of 0.60.

Warpaint London (LON:W7L – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 10th. The company reported GBX 8.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Warpaint London had a return on equity of 35.04% and a net margin of 17.35%. On average, research analysts forecast that Warpaint London will post 25.1837335 EPS for the current year.

About Warpaint London

Warpaint London PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides color cosmetics. It operates through two segments, Branded and Close-Out. The company offers its cosmetic skincare products under the W7, Technic, Man'stuff, Body Collection, Very Vegan, and Chit Chat brand names. It also provides supply chain management services.

