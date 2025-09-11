Shore Capital Reiterates Buy Rating for Serica Energy (LON:SQZ)

Shore Capital reiterated their buy rating on shares of Serica Energy (LON:SQZ – Free Report) in a research report report published on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on SQZ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 215 price target on shares of Serica Energy in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 190 price target on shares of Serica Energy in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 190 price target on shares of Serica Energy in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 203.

Get Serica Energy alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on SQZ

Serica Energy Price Performance

Insider Activity at Serica Energy

SQZ stock opened at GBX 152 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of £593.60 million, a P/E ratio of -1,900.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.31, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.69. Serica Energy has a 52-week low of GBX 112 and a 52-week high of GBX 188. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 169.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 149.59.

In other news, insider Martin Copeland bought 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 161 per share, with a total value of £72,450. 63.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Serica Energy

(Get Free Report)

Serica Energy plc, an upstream oil and gas company, identifies, acquires, explores, exploits, and produces oil and gas reserves in the United Kingdom. The company holds 100% interest in the Keith oil field; 98% interest in the Bruce field; and 50% interest in the Rhum gas field located in the Northern North Sea, as well as 18% non-operating interest in the Erskine field located in Central North Sea.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Serica Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Serica Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.