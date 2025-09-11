Short Interest in Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PINE) Increases By 31.0%

Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PINE – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totaling 137,600 shares, an increase of 31.0% from the July 31st total of 105,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 85,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.6 days. Based on an average daily volume of 85,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.6 days.

Alpine Income Property Trust Trading Up 0.9%

Shares of PINE stock opened at $15.32 on Thursday. Alpine Income Property Trust has a 1 year low of $13.95 and a 1 year high of $18.79. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $14.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company has a market cap of $216.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -306.40, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.64.

Alpine Income Property Trust Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 11th will be given a dividend of $0.285 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 11th. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.4%. Alpine Income Property Trust’s payout ratio is presently -2,280.00%.

Insider Activity at Alpine Income Property Trust

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, CEO John P. Albright purchased 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.20 per share, with a total value of $49,700.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer directly owned 11,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $162,504.80. The trade was a 44.06% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . 0.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strs Ohio bought a new position in Alpine Income Property Trust in the 1st quarter worth $42,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets purchased a new stake in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in Alpine Income Property Trust by 9,844.7% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 3,741 shares during the period. Finally, Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Alpine Income Property Trust by 16.6% in the 1st quarter. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 765 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PINE. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Alpine Income Property Trust from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Alliance Global Partners reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alpine Income Property Trust in a report on Friday, July 25th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Alpine Income Property Trust from $18.50 to $17.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Finally, Jones Trading cut their target price on Alpine Income Property Trust from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Alpine Income Property Trust has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.42.

Alpine Income Property Trust Company Profile

Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc (NYSE: PINE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that seeks to deliver attractive risk-adjusted returns and dependable cash dividends by investing in, owning and operating a portfolio of single tenant net leased properties that are predominately leased to high-quality publicly traded and credit-rated tenants.

