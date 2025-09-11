Short Interest in Direxion Daily S&P Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. Bull 2x Shares (NYSEARCA:GUSH) Expands By 32.6%

Direxion Daily S&P Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. Bull 2x Shares (NYSEARCA:GUSH – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totaling 1,300,000 shares, an increase of 32.6% from the July 31st total of 980,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,153,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days. Based on an average daily volume of 1,153,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days.

Direxion Daily S&P Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. Bull 2x Shares Trading Up 4.0%

NYSEARCA:GUSH opened at $24.38 on Thursday. Direxion Daily S&P Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. Bull 2x Shares has a 12-month low of $14.70 and a 12-month high of $35.87. The company’s 50-day moving average is $23.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.67. The firm has a market cap of $256.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.13 and a beta of 4.38.

Get Direxion Daily S&P Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. Bull 2x Shares alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Focus Partners Wealth acquired a new position in shares of Direxion Daily S&P Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. Bull 2x Shares during the 1st quarter valued at about $547,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Direxion Daily S&P Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. Bull 2x Shares by 38.7% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 41,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $940,000 after acquiring an additional 11,519 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in Direxion Daily S&P Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. Bull 2x Shares by 84.3% in the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 57,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,305,000 after acquiring an additional 26,233 shares in the last quarter.

Direxion Daily S&P Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. Bull 2x Shares Company Profile

The Direxion Daily S&P Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. Bull 2X Shares (GUSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in energy equity. The fund provides 2x daily exposure to an equal-weighted index of the largest oil and gas exploration and production companies in the US. GUSH was launched on May 28, 2015 and is managed by Direxion.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Direxion Daily S&P Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. Bull 2x Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion Daily S&P Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. Bull 2x Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.