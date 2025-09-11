Short Interest in Direxion Daily S&P Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. Bull 2x Shares (NYSEARCA:GUSH) Expands By 32.6%

Direxion Daily S&P Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. Bull 2x Shares (NYSEARCA:GUSH – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totaling 1,300,000 shares, an increase of 32.6% from the July 31st total of 980,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,153,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days. Based on an average daily volume of 1,153,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days.
Direxion Daily S&P Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. Bull 2x Shares Trading Up 4.0%
NYSEARCA:GUSH opened at $24.38 on Thursday. Direxion Daily S&P Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. Bull 2x Shares has a 12-month low of $14.70 and a 12-month high of $35.87. The company’s 50-day moving average is $23.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.67. The firm has a market cap of $256.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.13 and a beta of 4.38.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Focus Partners Wealth acquired a new position in shares of Direxion Daily S&P Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. Bull 2x Shares during the 1st quarter valued at about $547,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Direxion Daily S&P Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. Bull 2x Shares by 38.7% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 41,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $940,000 after acquiring an additional 11,519 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in Direxion Daily S&P Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. Bull 2x Shares by 84.3% in the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 57,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,305,000 after acquiring an additional 26,233 shares in the last quarter.
Direxion Daily S&P Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. Bull 2x Shares Company Profile
The Direxion Daily S&P Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. Bull 2X Shares (GUSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in energy equity. The fund provides 2x daily exposure to an equal-weighted index of the largest oil and gas exploration and production companies in the US. GUSH was launched on May 28, 2015 and is managed by Direxion.
