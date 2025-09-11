Short Interest in Ferrovial SE (NASDAQ:FER) Rises By 29.6%

Ferrovial SE (NASDAQ:FER – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totaling 701,400 shares, an increase of 29.6% from the July 31st total of 541,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 220,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.2 days. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s stock are short sold. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 220,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.2 days.

Ferrovial Price Performance

FER stock opened at $56.33 on Thursday. Ferrovial has a 12-month low of $37.93 and a 12-month high of $56.72. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.80.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ferrovial

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FER. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Ferrovial during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $498,625,000. Amundi raised its position in shares of Ferrovial by 43.9% during the 1st quarter. Amundi now owns 17,636,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $808,475,000 after acquiring an additional 5,376,610 shares in the last quarter. Maple Brown Abbott Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Ferrovial during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $152,224,000. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ferrovial during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $65,565,000. Finally, Credit Agricole S A raised its position in shares of Ferrovial by 45.2% during the 1st quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 3,951,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,491,000 after acquiring an additional 1,229,993 shares in the last quarter. 22.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. BNP Paribas Exane raised Ferrovial from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. BNP Paribas raised Ferrovial from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. Wall Street Zen lowered Ferrovial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Ferrovial in a research report on Wednesday, June 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Ferrovial Company Profile

Ferrovial SE, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, construction, financing, operation, and maintenance of transport infrastructure and urban services internationally. It operates through four segments: Construction, Toll Roads, Airports, and Energy Infrastructures and Mobility. The company designs and executes various public and private works, including the construction of public infrastructure; and develops, finances, and operates toll roads.

