Short Interest in NGK Insulators, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NGKIF) Drops By 20.8%

NGK Insulators, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NGKIF – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totaling 21,000 shares, a drop of 20.8% from the July 31st total of 26,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 210.0 days. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 210.0 days.

NGK Insulators Price Performance

Shares of NGKIF opened at $16.00 on Thursday. NGK Insulators has a 12 month low of $10.90 and a 12 month high of $16.66. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $13.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.64.

About NGK Insulators

NGK Insulators, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells electric power related equipment in Japan, North America, Europe, Asia, and others. The company operates through Environment Business, Digital Society Business, and Energy & Industry Business segments. It offers energy storage systems, including NAS batteries; suspension, long rod, station post, hollow, and pin post insulators, as well as hardware for insulator assemblies, and power equipment comprising bushing; HONEYCERAM, a component for exhaust gas purification; diesel particulate filters that eliminates particulates in the exhaust gas emitted from diesel automobiles; and NOx sensors, which measures NOx concentration in motor vehicle exhaust gas.

