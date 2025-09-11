Short Interest in NGK Insulators, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NGKIF) Drops By 20.8%

NGK Insulators, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NGKIF – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totaling 21,000 shares, a drop of 20.8% from the July 31st total of 26,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 210.0 days. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 210.0 days.
NGK Insulators Price Performance
Shares of NGKIF opened at $16.00 on Thursday. NGK Insulators has a 12 month low of $10.90 and a 12 month high of $16.66. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $13.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.64.
About NGK Insulators
