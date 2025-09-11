Short Interest in Otsuka Co. (OTCMKTS:OSUKF) Declines By 22.3%

Otsuka Co. (OTCMKTS:OSUKF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totaling 157,800 shares, a decline of 22.3% from the July 31st total of 203,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

OSUKF opened at $19.99 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $20.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.04. Otsuka has a 1 year low of $19.99 and a 1 year high of $23.04.

Otsuka Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an information technology (IT) platformer in Japan. It operates through System Integration Business, and Service and Support Business segments. The System Integration Business segment offers management systems and collaborative software, such as ERP packages and groupware to cover a range of specialized fields, including CAD and web technologies; and software, hardware, intranet, and security products for the construction and expansion of computer networks, as well as intermediary services between manufacturers and system integrators.

