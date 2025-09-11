Short Interest in PGIM Active High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PHYL) Expands By 32.4%

PGIM Active High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PHYL – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totaling 67,800 shares, an increase of 32.4% from the July 31st total of 51,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 80,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 80,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PGIM Active High Yield Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in PGIM Active High Yield Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $53,000. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in PGIM Active High Yield Bond ETF by 40.0% in the 1st quarter. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new stake in PGIM Active High Yield Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $131,000. Finally, Gen Wealth Partners Inc lifted its position in PGIM Active High Yield Bond ETF by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. Gen Wealth Partners Inc now owns 4,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares during the last quarter.

PGIM Active High Yield Bond ETF Stock Performance

PGIM Active High Yield Bond ETF stock opened at $35.65 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $35.44 and its 200-day moving average is $34.99. PGIM Active High Yield Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $32.98 and a 1 year high of $35.84. The company has a market cap of $422.45 million, a P/E ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.45.

PGIM Active High Yield Bond ETF Company Profile

The PGIM Active High Yield Bond ETF (PHYL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg US High Yield Very Liquid index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of high yield bonds. The fund seeks total return. PHYL was launched on Sep 24, 2018 and is managed by PGIM.

