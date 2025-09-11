Short Interest in Primis Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:FRST) Rises By 31.1%

Primis Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:FRST – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totaling 146,200 shares, an increase of 31.1% from the July 31st total of 111,500 shares. Currently, 0.8% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 93,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.6 days. Based on an average daily volume of 93,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.6 days. Currently, 0.8% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Primis Financial

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp increased its stake in shares of Primis Financial by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp now owns 1,301,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,126,000 after purchasing an additional 185,083 shares during the last quarter. Curi Capital LLC grew its position in Primis Financial by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. Curi Capital LLC now owns 1,002,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,881,000 after acquiring an additional 109,355 shares during the last quarter. Curi RMB Capital LLC grew its position in Primis Financial by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Curi RMB Capital LLC now owns 893,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,730,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. Rhino Investment Partners Inc bought a new stake in Primis Financial during the 1st quarter worth $6,818,000. Finally, Fourthstone LLC grew its position in Primis Financial by 219.5% during the 2nd quarter. Fourthstone LLC now owns 576,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,252,000 after acquiring an additional 395,924 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.96% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Wall Street Zen upgraded Primis Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Primis Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.50.

Primis Financial Trading Down 0.4%

Shares of FRST opened at $10.92 on Thursday. Primis Financial has a 52-week low of $7.59 and a 52-week high of $12.95. The business’s fifty day moving average is $11.27 and its 200-day moving average is $10.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market cap of $269.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -121.33 and a beta of 0.82.

Primis Financial (NASDAQ:FRST – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.13). Primis Financial had a negative net margin of 0.93% and a negative return on equity of 2.02%. The business had revenue of $42.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.13 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Primis Financial will post 1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Primis Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 8th were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 8th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.7%. Primis Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -444.44%.

About Primis Financial

Primis Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Primis Bank that provides a range of financial services to individuals and small and medium sized businesses in the United States. Its deposit products include checking, NOW, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposits.

