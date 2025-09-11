Site Centers (NYSE:SITC) Now Covered by LADENBURG THALM/SH SH

Analysts at LADENBURG THALM/SH SH assumed coverage on shares of Site Centers (NYSE:SITC – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 12.04% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Wall Street Zen raised Site Centers from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Friday, June 6th. Piper Sandler reissued an "overweight" rating on shares of Site Centers in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Site Centers currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $28.39.

Shares of NYSE:SITC opened at $8.93 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $11.16 and its 200 day moving average is $11.90. Site Centers has a 1 year low of $8.90 and a 1 year high of $30.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $468.03 million, a P/E ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.74.

Site Centers (NYSE:SITC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.16. The business had revenue of $30.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.10 million. Site Centers had a return on equity of 36.67% and a net margin of 189.28%.The company's quarterly revenue was down 63.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.27 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Site Centers will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Site Centers by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 27,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,000 after purchasing an additional 1,011 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Site Centers by 7.0% during the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 16,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,000 after purchasing an additional 1,092 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of Site Centers by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 63,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $974,000 after purchasing an additional 1,195 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Department of Treasury lifted its holdings in shares of Site Centers by 6.7% during the second quarter. State of Tennessee Department of Treasury now owns 20,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 1,274 shares during the period. Finally, Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Site Centers by 7.8% during the first quarter. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 20,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 1,486 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.70% of the company’s stock.

SITE Centers is an owner and manager of open-air shopping centers located in suburban, high household income communities. The Company is a self-administered and self-managed REIT operating as a fully integrated real estate company, and is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol SITC.

