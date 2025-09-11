SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $147.00.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 26th. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $130.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st.

In other news, CEO Doug Black sold 7,384 shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.09, for a total transaction of $975,352.56. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 600,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,312,912.14. The trade was a 1.21% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Joseph Ketter sold 39,640 shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.28, for a total transaction of $5,005,739.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 13,663 shares in the company, valued at $1,725,363.64. The trade was a 74.37% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 76,784 shares of company stock worth $9,828,465 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State of Wyoming boosted its stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,389 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $183,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc boosted its stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 22,338 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,702,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Keynote Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 5.4% during the second quarter. Keynote Financial Services LLC now owns 1,740 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $210,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 61.2% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 237 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 24.3% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 486 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter.

SITE stock opened at $143.17 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $136.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $125.65. SiteOne Landscape Supply has a 12-month low of $101.25 and a 12-month high of $160.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.25, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.89 by ($0.03). SiteOne Landscape Supply had a net margin of 2.69% and a return on equity of 7.80%. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.63 EPS. SiteOne Landscape Supply’s revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that SiteOne Landscape Supply will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current year.

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of landscape supplies in the United States and Canada. The company provides irrigation products, including controllers, valves, sprinkler heads, irrigation pipes, micro irrigation, and drip products; fertilizer, grass seed, and ice melt products; control products, such as herbicides, fungicides, rodenticides, and other pesticides; landscape accessories that include mulches, soil amendments, drainage pipes, tools, and sods; nursery goods, which consist of deciduous and evergreen shrubs, ornamental, shade, evergreen trees, field grown and container-grown nursery stock, roses, perennials, annuals, bulbs, and plant species and cultivars; hardscapes, such as pavers, natural stones, blocks, and other durable materials; and outdoor lighting products that include lighting fixtures, LED lamps, wires, transformers, and accessories.

