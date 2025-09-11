SoFi Technologies, Inc. $SOFI Shares Sold by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank trimmed its position in shares of SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI – Free Report) by 39.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 13,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,641 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in SoFi Technologies were worth $154,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SOFI. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. increased its stake in shares of SoFi Technologies by 2,200.0% during the first quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 2,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of SoFi Technologies during the first quarter worth about $28,000. SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of SoFi Technologies during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Garde Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SoFi Technologies during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of SoFi Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. 38.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get SoFi Technologies alerts:

Insider Activity

In other SoFi Technologies news, EVP Kelli Keough sold 10,578 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.13, for a total value of $234,091.14. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 234,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,192,184.86. This represents a 4.31% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CTO Jeremy Rishel sold 66,847 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.55, for a total transaction of $1,039,470.85. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer directly owned 724,321 shares in the company, valued at $11,263,191.55. This trade represents a 8.45% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 97,959 shares of company stock worth $1,653,646 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on SOFI shares. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of SoFi Technologies from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of SoFi Technologies from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. Rothschild & Co Redburn assumed coverage on shares of SoFi Technologies in a report on Friday, August 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $20.50 price objective on the stock. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of SoFi Technologies in a report on Friday, July 11th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Mizuho set a $26.00 price objective on shares of SoFi Technologies and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.59.

Read Our Latest Report on SOFI

SoFi Technologies Stock Down 1.7%

Shares of NASDAQ SOFI opened at $25.52 on Thursday. SoFi Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.95 and a 12-month high of $26.86. The company has a market capitalization of $30.56 billion, a PE ratio of 53.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.14. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $22.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.44.

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.02. SoFi Technologies had a net margin of 18.38% and a return on equity of 4.44%. The company had revenue of $519.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $801.94 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.01 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.8% compared to the same quarter last year. SoFi Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 0.310-0.310 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that SoFi Technologies, Inc. will post 0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SoFi Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides various financial services in the United States, Latin America, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Lending, Technology Platform, and Financial Services. The company offers lending and financial services and products that allows its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect money.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SOFI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SoFi Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SoFi Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.