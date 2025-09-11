Sonoma Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNOA) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Sonoma Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNOA – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $3.27 and traded as high as $4.68. Sonoma Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $4.68, with a volume of 75,668 shares changing hands.

Sonoma Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 7.3%

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.68 million, a P/E ratio of -1.90 and a beta of 1.39.

Get Sonoma Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Sonoma Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNOA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.14. The company had revenue of $4.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.26 million. Sonoma Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 23.87% and a negative return on equity of 50.00%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Sonoma Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sonoma Pharmaceuticals

About Sonoma Pharmaceuticals

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Sonoma Pharmaceuticals stock. Heron Bay Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Sonoma Pharmaceuticals, Inc. ( NASDAQ:SNOA Free Report ) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 33,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $96,000. Heron Bay Capital Management owned about 2.06% of Sonoma Pharmaceuticals at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.95% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Sonoma Pharmaceuticals, Inc, develops and produces stabilized hypochlorous acid (HOCl) products for wound care, animal health care, eye care, oral care, and dermatological conditions in the United States, Latin America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers Regenacyn, a prescription scar gel; Pediacyn, a pediatric dermatology and wound care product for over-the-counter (OTC) use; Epicyn, an Antimicrobial Facial Cleanser; Levicyn, an HOCl based prescription and OTC product to use and relieve skin irritations, lacerations, abrasions, and burns; Celacyn, a scar management gel; and SebuDerm to manage and relieve the burning, itching, erythema, scaling, and pain associated with seborrhea and seborrheic dermatitis.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Sonoma Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sonoma Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.