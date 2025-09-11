SoundHound AI (NASDAQ:SOUN) Price Target Raised to $17.00 at DA Davidson

SoundHound AI (NASDAQ:SOUN – Free Report) had its price objective raised by DA Davidson from $15.00 to $17.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

SOUN has been the subject of several other research reports. Northland Capmk raised SoundHound AI from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of SoundHound AI in a report on Monday, July 14th. Wall Street Zen downgraded SoundHound AI from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 9th. Northland Securities upgraded SoundHound AI from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $14.50 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, August 8th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded SoundHound AI from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $9.00 to $16.00 in a report on Monday, August 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.36.

SoundHound AI Stock Down 5.4%

SOUN stock opened at $14.05 on Wednesday. SoundHound AI has a twelve month low of $4.45 and a twelve month high of $24.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $12.60 and its 200-day moving average is $10.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.73 billion, a PE ratio of -22.30 and a beta of 2.58.

SoundHound AI (NASDAQ:SOUN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.13). SoundHound AI had a negative return on equity of 73.13% and a negative net margin of 171.81%.The business had revenue of $42.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.88 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.11) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 216.3% compared to the same quarter last year. SoundHound AI has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that SoundHound AI will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Nitesh Sharan sold 111,111 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.36, for a total value of $1,039,998.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 1,442,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,505,544. This trade represents a 7.15% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider James Ming Hom sold 79,530 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.36, for a total transaction of $744,400.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 637,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,967,561.60. The trade was a 11.09% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 780,965 shares of company stock valued at $7,350,999. 9.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SoundHound AI

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in SoundHound AI by 83.1% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of SoundHound AI by 68.4% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,023 shares during the period. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SoundHound AI during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. AlphaQuest LLC acquired a new position in shares of SoundHound AI during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank raised its position in shares of SoundHound AI by 48.8% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 3,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. 19.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SoundHound AI Company Profile

SoundHound AI, Inc develops independent voice artificial intelligence (AI) solutions that enables businesses across automotive, TV, and IoT, and to customer service industries to deliver high-quality conversational experiences to their customers. Its products include Houndify platform that offers a suite of Houndify tools to help brands build conversational voice assistants, such as Application Programming Interfaces (API) for text and voice queries, support for custom commands, extensive library of content domains, inclusive software development kit platforms, collaboration capabilities, diagnostic tools, and built-in analytics; SoundHound Chat AI that integrates with knowledge domains, pulling real-time data like weather, sports, stocks, flight status, and restaurants; and SoundHound Smart Answering is built to offer customer establishments custom AI-powered voice assistant.

