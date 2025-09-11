Southwest Airlines Co. $LUV Shares Sold by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. cut its stake in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV – Free Report) by 1.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 632,899 shares of the airline’s stock after selling 9,653 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $21,253,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in LUV. CWC Advisors LLC. lifted its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. CWC Advisors LLC. now owns 13,310 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $447,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Copperwynd Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 2.1% in the first quarter. Copperwynd Financial LLC now owns 16,301 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $547,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 0.5% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 76,719 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $2,576,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 4.5% in the first quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 8,590 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $288,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB lifted its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 22.1% in the first quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 2,161 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. 80.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Southwest Airlines Stock Up 0.5%
Southwest Airlines stock opened at $31.13 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Southwest Airlines Co. has a twelve month low of $23.82 and a twelve month high of $37.96. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.33.
Southwest Airlines declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, July 23rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the airline to reacquire up to 9.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.
Southwest Airlines Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 3rd will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 3rd. Southwest Airlines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 109.09%.
Insider Buying and Selling at Southwest Airlines
In other Southwest Airlines news, Director Gregg A. Saretsky bought 3,345 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $30.03 per share, with a total value of $100,450.35. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 23,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $710,029.32. This represents a 16.48% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Sarah Feinberg bought 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $30.01 per share, for a total transaction of $45,015.00. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 14,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $427,012.29. The trade was a 11.78% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays upped their price objective on Southwest Airlines from $26.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Wall Street Zen cut Southwest Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 26th. Susquehanna upped their price target on Southwest Airlines from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. UBS Group upped their price target on Southwest Airlines from $27.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Southwest Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and six have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $33.06.
About Southwest Airlines
Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provides scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2023, the company operated a total fleet of 817 Boeing 737 aircraft; and served 121 destinations in 42 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as ten near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.
