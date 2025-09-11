Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) Receives $33.06 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Reduce” from the nineteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $33.0625.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Wall Street Zen lowered Southwest Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 26th. Hsbc Global Res upgraded Southwest Airlines to a “moderate sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Southwest Airlines from $40.00 to $34.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 25th. HSBC lowered Southwest Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Southwest Airlines from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 27th.

Get Southwest Airlines alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on LUV

Insider Activity

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Southwest Airlines

In related news, Director Sarah Feinberg acquired 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $30.01 per share, with a total value of $45,015.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 14,229 shares in the company, valued at $427,012.29. This represents a 11.78% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Gregg A. Saretsky bought 3,345 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $30.03 per share, with a total value of $100,450.35. Following the purchase, the director owned 23,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $710,029.32. The trade was a 16.48% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ameriflex Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 7.1% during the second quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. now owns 4,690 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $148,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. CWC Advisors LLC. lifted its position in Southwest Airlines by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. CWC Advisors LLC. now owns 13,310 shares of the airline’s stock worth $447,000 after buying an additional 311 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 24,857 shares of the airline’s stock worth $806,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the period. Copperwynd Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Copperwynd Financial LLC now owns 16,301 shares of the airline’s stock worth $547,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 76,719 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $2,576,000 after buying an additional 345 shares during the period. 80.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Southwest Airlines Trading Up 0.5%

Shares of LUV opened at $31.13 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market cap of $16.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.33. Southwest Airlines has a 1 year low of $23.82 and a 1 year high of $37.96.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The airline reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $7.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.30 billion. Southwest Airlines had a return on equity of 6.27% and a net margin of 1.43%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.58 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Southwest Airlines will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Southwest Airlines Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 3rd will be issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.3%. Southwest Airlines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 109.09%.

Southwest Airlines declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, July 23rd that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the airline to buy up to 9.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Southwest Airlines Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provides scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2023, the company operated a total fleet of 817 Boeing 737 aircraft; and served 121 destinations in 42 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as ten near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Southwest Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southwest Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.