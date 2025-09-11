Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) Receives $104.40 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-six brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have assigned a hold recommendation, fifteen have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $104.40.
SBUX has been the subject of several research reports. Bank of America raised their price target on Starbucks from $101.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $115.00 target price (up previously from $100.00) on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Loop Capital set a $165.00 price target on Starbucks in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. CICC Research initiated coverage on Starbucks in a research note on Monday, June 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th.
NASDAQ:SBUX opened at $82.88 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $90.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $91.23. Starbucks has a fifty-two week low of $75.50 and a fifty-two week high of $117.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $94.21 billion, a PE ratio of 35.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 1.00.
Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The coffee company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $9.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.29 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 7.18% and a negative return on equity of 36.23%. The company’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.93 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Starbucks will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current year.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 29th. Investors of record on Friday, August 15th were paid a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 15th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 105.17%.
Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.
